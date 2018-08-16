Is fatherhood turning WWE villian 'The Miz' into... a good guy?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

How do you defeat a WWE villain?

With a four-month-old baby, apparently.

“We see who’s louder, me or Monroe. She usually wins,” says Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, describing the grunting “conversations” he has with his baby daughter.

In the WWE world, Mizanin and his wife Maryse are haughty villains known for their arrogance. In real life, they are new parents of 4-month-old Monroe Sky — and as every mom and dad knows, parenthood has a way of body-slamming your confidence.

“I’ve never been so scared in my entire life,” Mizanin confessed — and that was just on the flight from Austin to New York City for the TODAY show. They didn't want to be apart from Monroe, but realized that flying cross-country with a baby is way more frightening than facing a 250-pound wrestler.

“He was terrified. I’ve never seen my husband like that before,” Maryse told TODAY Parents. “I grabbed his arm and I was like, ‘It’s OK.’”

“Here’s the thing, I’ve been on a million flights. WWE, we travel 250 days a year,” Mizanin explained. “I’ve seen the parents with the babies that are crying ... I feel for that person. Then I realized – we’re going to be that person. I was like, ‘ohhhh noooo.’”

Her parents may have been a wreck, but Monroe was absolutely perfect. Not a wail the whole flight. (Just look at that face — she's got this, Dad.)

Mizanin got his start on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001 and subsequently the “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” He’s returning to his reality TV roots with his family’s new series, the aptly named “Miz & Mrs,” which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m./9 p.m. Central on USA Network. (Disclosure: USA Network is owned by NBC Universal, the parent company of TODAY.) Maryse also starred on the USA series “Total Divas” in its sixth and seventh seasons.

Their “Miz & Mrs” reality series was just renewed for a second season, and the couple was scheduled to appear on WWE’s “SummerSlam.”

Professionally, Mizanin’s catch phrase is “I’m the Miz, and I’m awesome!” Personally, he says he’s looking forward to being a dorky dad to Monroe.

“I want to be a huge dork to where she is embarrassed to be seen around me,” Mizanin confessed. “Then, I win!”