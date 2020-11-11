The Bella twins share whether they'd breastfeed each other's babies

Twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella have released the trailer for season six of their reality show, "Total Bellas," and the new moms are giving fans a very candid look into their shared pregnancy and motherhood experience.

The duo, who are former WWE stars and hosts of The Bellas Podcast, shared growing bellies, pregnancy hormones and even the gender of their babies together, but they differ on one question: whether they'd let the other breastfeed their baby.

In the trailer, Brie, who has a 3-year-old daughter in addition to her 3-month-old son, Buddy, asks her sister, "Would you let me breastfeed Matteo?"

Nikki, whose son, Matteo, was born one day before baby Buddy, looks shocked by the question.

"No," Nikki responds, shaking her head.

Brie has a different view.

"I'd let you breastfeed my baby," she says.

Dr. Christine Greeves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, says it's not unusual for women to breastfeed each other's babies, especially when they have a high milk supply.

"Some women are blessed with being able to provide breastmilk for other babies whose mothers are unable to breastfeed — there are different organizations where they can even donate it," said Greeves. "In those situations, women undergo testing to make sure they are healthy before donating the milk."

In 2016, TODAY Parents interviewed Meg Nagle, a lactation consultant who went viral for breastfeeding her 4-month-old nephew when he refused to accept a bottle of his mother's expressed breastmilk.

For Nagle, the decision to breastfeed her nephew was a no-brainer.

"I asked my sister beforehand if it was OK if I nursed him if he wouldn't take a bottle, and she said that it was fine," she said at the time. "As a breastfeeding mother, when you see a baby who is in need of comfort or milk and the mother is not there or does not have enough milk, many of us feel a motherly instinct to nurse the child, as it's just a biological pull."