By now, we know the many, many benefits of reading aloud to your kids, including positive effects on behavior, attention and more.

If you've fallen behind on your read-aloud game, set a reminder for Feb. 5 — World Read Aloud Day, started in 2010 by global literacy organization LitWorld — and get back in the habit.

Here are a few places to start:

Try one of the best children's books of 2019, chosen for TODAY by some awesome authors.

Why not surprise your kids on Feb. 14 with some fresh Valentine's Day books?

If teaching kindness is on your mind, we've got books for that.

To really kick the day into high gear, though, we recommend one of our favorite read-alouds of all time: Ludacris rapping Anna Dewdney's "Llama Llama Red Pajama."

However you choose to celebrate, whether by loading up at a bookstore, calling your local library to set aside some new favorites or dusting off classics already on your shelf, have fun reading aloud with your littles tonight. The snuggles alone will be worth your while.