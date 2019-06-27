U.S. women's national soccer team player Jessica McDonald scored a headline-making hug from her 7-year-old son, Jeremiah, this week in France, the host country for the Women's World Cup.

The adorable moment was caught on camera and has 1.7 million views on Twitter.

McDonald captioned the footage, "Welcome to France, son! #FWWC2019 #HesHere."

On Friday, U.S. and France will face off in a FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals match. McDonald's son is a bit young to grasp what the World Cup means for her career.

McDonald on the field. Getty Images

“He doesn’t fully understand, but at least he’s an age right now where he’s actually going to remember this,” McDonald, 31, told The Associated Press recently. “He’s going to look back and be like, ‘Wow, I was there. Wow, my mom is actually cool — like she said.’”

McDonald, who is the only mother out of 23 athletes on the 2019 U.S. Women’s World Cup team, is a vocal advocate for working moms.

"I thank God for you every single day, son," she captioned a recent photo of her and her biggest fan. "Thanks for making this journey as a mom an incredible one, Jeremiah!"