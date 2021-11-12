These women reveal what friendship looks like after 30 years: showing up

We needed a little Christmas!

A mom's video montage of day care pickups will make you cry

Washington, D.C., mom Tisa Sinclair struggled when she had to put her baby, Jaxon Winder, into day care when he was a baby so she could return to work. She told TODAY Parents that even though it was hard and she missed him terribly, she knew "everything was going to be OK the first time I picked him up and saw that smile."

In honor of Jaxon's fifth birthday, Sinclair assembled a video montage documenting her pickups at day care from the time he was 7 months old until now. The sheer joy on Jaxon's face when he sees his mom could demolish any mom's heart with its sweetness.

Happy birthday, Jaxon!

Watch this sweet girl find out she's going to be a big sister

Style influencer Lindsay B. Thomas recently found out she is pregnant, and she documented the moment with her little girl. Her reaction is priceless!

Congratulations to the whole family!

Atlanta Braves' biggest fan received the best birthday gift ever

There's no doubt fans of the World Series championship-winning Atlanta Braves have had a good month, but one fan in particular might be the biggest winner of all.

Maryann Evans, known for recording every single Braves game so she can watch it twice, recently celebrated her 85th birthday. Her family knew exactly what to get her: tickets to Game 5 of the World Series.

The question is, what will her family give Maryann for her 86th birthday? Good luck topping this!

This woman reminds us what friendship looks like: showing up

TikTok user @chats.with.jen posted a video about friendships she has had since high school. She and another friend recently drove through four states to surprise their friend Carrie, who is "hurting," she said.

"Because even after 30 years of graduating from high school, we show up," Jen explained in the video. "Because we're friends, and that's what friends do. You take a road trip and you sing songs and you show up for your friend who's hurting, and you let her know that she is worth every ounce of it, every moment of that drive, just so you can surprise her know exactly how wonderful she is."

Thank you for this reminder to show up, Jen.

This is what a grateful sloth looks like

After he snags an assist in crossing a road from a good Samaritan, this sloth doesn't forget to show his gratitude, and there is something really moving in the gesture.

This man helps a sloth to cross the road and the sloth is so grateful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pmDXDUYgGd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 6, 2021

Hang in there, everyone.

