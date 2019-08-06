Jaclene Paolucci is six months pregnant and can’t stomach one more piece of unsolicited advice.

“If I don’t ask for it, I don’t want it,” the mom-to-be explained on Twitter.

But one stranger didn’t get the memo. Paolucci recalled their awkward interaction in a tweet that has gone viral with more than 703,000 likes.

(I am 6 months pregnant)



Me after ordering my coffee:



Stranger at Starbucks: you know you should be drinking decaf when you’re pregnant.



Me: I’m... not pregnant.



Stranger: (horrified) I am so, so sorry!



And that’s what you get for giving unsolicited advice. — Jax ⚡️ (@Diamond_Jax) August 2, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Paolucci noted that “no one should ever EVER just assume a stranger is pregnant.”

The New Yorker's experience sparked an epic Twitter thread with people sharing stories about their own encounters while pregnant.

“A male coworker once said to me as I was eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger and fries, You should eat something healthy, like a salad,” responded one woman. “I was vegetarian up until my 6th month, I literally hadn’t had McDs in 15+ years. I looked at him as I shoved it in my mouth and said SHUT UP ERIC.”

Another wrote:

"Me drinking a small glass of wine while 8 months pregnant

"Stranger: Should you be drinking that?

"Me: No, but my parole officer never comes in here."

Other experiences ranged from guffaw-worthy to cringe-worthy.

When you’re pregnant it’s strange enough to lose so much of your body autonomy to the baby, but then everyone else confirms it’s no longer your body as well. It’s the worst part about being pregnant. — Jax ⚡️ (@Diamond_Jax) August 2, 2019

I had a woman next to me in line for a movie ask me about my birth plan. I politely told her she was not part of my plan. — ESEE (@SeeHawkins80) August 2, 2019

Many were quick to point out that the shaming doesn’t stop after you give birth. As one woman recalled, “I was breastfeeding & an old woman came up to say I ought to go to the washroom. I just said, ‘I’m so sorry abt your neck.” She said there’s nothing wrong w/her neck. So I replied, 'then turn your damn head & look away or there soon will be.' She was so flustered, she left.”

As for Paolucci, she had every right to order a coffee. Studies have shown that it’s safe to have coffee in pregnancy as long it's limited to about one to two 8-ounce cups a day. (Excessive intake might produce a low-weight baby, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.)

“A little bit is not going to hurt your unborn child,” Dr. Jill Hechtman, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Tampa, Florida, previously told TODAY Parents. “It’s completely safe.