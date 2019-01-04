Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Photo shoots with letter boards and swaddling fabric aren't just for babies anymore.

28-year-old Nicole Ham recently contacted her best friend, photographer Stephanie Smith, about an idea she had for a funny photo shoot commemorating her December 29 birthday.

"Being 28 and single is a different world," Smith, who owns Southern Stitched Photography, told TODAY Parents. "It's as if one day you wake up and all of the sudden your social media feed is flooded with nothing but engagements, pregnancy announcements and baby birthdays. Nicole told me she had this idea to recreate the typical monthly baby photo shoot to better fit in with her news feed and I was sold."

Smith says she and Ham could not stop laughing throughout the photo shoot. "We've always thought we were pretty funny," she said. Southern Stitched Photography

The photos show Ham, a Clemson football fan, swaddled in pink fabric with an enormous bow around her head — exactly like an infant would be in a similar photo. A letter board next to the Nashville, Tennessee accountant reads "336 months old. Loves champagne. Hates dating in 2018."

Smith says she and Ham hit the craft store. After spending $150 on supplies, the duo headed back to Ham's parents' house, where Ham's mother helped make a bow and attempted to swaddle her adult daughter.

Smith and Ham have been best friends since they were 13, and grew up together in the small town of Irmo, South Carolina. Stephanie Smith

"Neither of us could keep a straight face," said the Smith. "We've always thought we were funny — or hopelessly basic."