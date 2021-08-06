We found some great reasons to smile this week! Here are a few of our favorites.

Olympic family reunions are our new favorite reunions

Our Olympic athletes are returning home from Tokyo, and it's been fun to see them reunite with their families and their fans.

It was especially touching to see the well-decorated women's gymnastics team homecoming live in the TODAY Plaza!

The women described what it feels like to come home and to see (and hear) their fans for the first time since the spectator-free Games began. We love to see the love for our medalists!

But perhaps the cutest welcoming committee of all belongs to America's unofficial Olympic Team Mom, our own Hoda Kotb, whose daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, were waiting with open arms when she returned home from covering the Games in Tokyo.

Welcome home, everyone!

A new generation of future Olympians has been born

The games in Tokyo were inspiring ... especially to young athletes with golden dreams.

One particularly poignant moment this week was when Team USA women's gymnastics member and individual all-around gold medalist Suni Lee was moved to tears when she saw a video of an 8-year-old Hmong gymnast who called Suni her hero.

She wasn't the only one inspired, though. Just look at this cutie!

Someone has been inspired by the #Olympics I think 😂 pic.twitter.com/nFrgcf5vPm — Mr Heley SBS (@MrHeley) August 3, 2021

Get that kid a team jacket!

This orangutan won the internet's heart

Lolita Testu might have lost a pair of sunglasses when she dropped them into the orangutan enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia, but in return, she got a really great story — and a video that now has 45 million views on TikTok.

This also proves that toddlers unable to leave their moms alone in peace is a trait shared across species.

Tan France is a dad!

"Queer Eye" star Tan France and his husband Rob are parents!

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks," France captioned two photos that show the new dads cradling their infant son.

Congratulations to the whole family!

... and one of our other favorite dads, Andy Grammer, is raising money for summer camp!

Singer and songwriter Andy Grammer ("Honey, I'm Good," "Keep Your Head Up") has been using the positive vibes on his social media channels to help raise money to send children to summer camp. Even better, he enlisted the help of his oldest daughter, Louie.

Grammer is definitely enjoying fatherhood to Louie, 3, and Izzy, 1. "It's the best thing in the world," he told TODAY Parents. "Everything is the best."

All together now: "There's ... 104 days of summer vacation ..."

After singer Rence surprised the audience at Lollapalooza 2021 with a giant singalong of the theme song to Gen Z favorite "Phineas and Ferb," he gained notice by none other than one of the songwriters himself.

Dan Povenmire's reaction to the performance and the crowd's enthusiastic response is unexpectedly touching.

"I've always said that writing songs was the closest thing you can get to immortality..." he wrote over the video. "Swampy and I wrote this 16 years ago and these young people will still remember it after we are gone.

"I just wanna say thanks for my little slice of immortality."

