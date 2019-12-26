A family visiting a retirement community in Bridgewater, Massachusetts left with an unexpected present when one woman went into labor earlier than expected and gave birth to a happy, healthy boy on Christmas morning.

The Bridgewater Fire Department unit who responded to the call celebrated the holiday surprise with a sweet Facebook post.

"A very special Christmas present came early this morning for one family visiting on Fernwood Circle!" the post read. "Baby Wesley's due date was New Year's Eve, but he surprised his family, weighing 7 pounds and 20 inches long."

A representative from the Bridgewater Fire Department told TODAY Parents that baby Wesley was born in a vehicle just outside the 55+ retirement community early in the morning on December 25. He added that according to log notes, the mother gave birth before paramedics arrived on the scene. The paramedics who responded to the call were not available for comment.

"It was less than a three-and-a-half minute response from our station," he said. "She must have been ready to go."

Following the birth, the paramedics brought the family to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. The fire department representative and Facebook post both confirmed that baby Wesley and his parents are "doing great."

"Merry Christmas Wesley from Local 2611!" they wrote.

