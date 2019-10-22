Basketball star Skylar Diggins-Smith has revealed that she played the entire 2018 WNBA season while pregnant and "didn't tell a soul."

The Dallas Wings guard wrote on Twitter that she was pregnant during a 2018 season in which she made the All-Star team and averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith revealed that she played the entire 2018 season while pregnant and later suffered from postpartum depression. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Diggins-Smith, 29, who gave birth to her son in April, also tweeted that she took two full months away from basketball during this year's WNBA season due to postpartum depression.

She did not appear in any games in 2019 for the Wings, whose season ran from May through August.

I played the ENTIRE season pregnant last year! All star, and led league (top 3-5) in MPG....didn’t tell a soul. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc.



Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically.



But just wait though....KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

"People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc.,'' she wrote. "Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically. But just wait though....KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY."

The former Notre Dame star first announced in October of 2018 that she and husband Daniel Smith were expecting by posting an Instagram video of the sonogram.

Her revelation that she had an All-Star season in 2018 while pregnant was reminiscent of another mother and world-class athlete, tennis legend Serena Williams, who was pregnant with her daughter when she won the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams also revealed a struggle with "postpartum emotions" in 2018 after she resumed her tennis career following her daughter's birth.