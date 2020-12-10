It's hard to believe that it's finally the holiday season!

By now, after a year of quarantining and social distancing, you’ve probably baked, Zoomed and binge-watched your hearts out — so here’s something new to keep you and the family entertained.

Instead of sending a generic holiday card to your loved ones this season, TODAY created two printable cards that you can color in to celebrate! No matter how old you are, everyone loves a homemade card.

This first one is our "Happy Holidays" card. It can be folded in half so you can write your own personalized message inside or create another drawing. The choice is yours!

Print this card by clicking here.

TODAY Illustration

Second is our "2021 Happy New Year" card, another foldable one where you can express all your hopes and excitement for the upcoming year with bright colors and party hats.

Print this card by clicking here.

TODAY Illustration

Remember, there’s no rules with coloring, so feel free to draw outside the lines (gasp!) and make it your own. Don’t forget to tag @TODAYshow in your creations on Instagram, and we might just feature your artwork on our page. Have fun and color away!

