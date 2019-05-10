Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 5:35 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Winnie-the-Pooh is celebrating the birth of the royal baby with an adorable video that is sweeter than a pot of honey.

The beloved cartoon character is featured in a 25-second animated video showing him making the trip from his home in the Hundred Acre Wood to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday.

Download the TODAY app for all the latest royal baby news.

Pooh carries a blue book with a picture of a crown on it to Windsor Castle, where he sits as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reads the book next to Archie's crib with Prince Harry's hand resting on her shoulder.

Disney, which owns the rights to the childhood series, captioned the video with "The beginning of a grand adventure… Congratulations from Disney to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Royal Family on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a special congratulations from Winnie the Pooh on the birth of their son. Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

Winnie-the-Pooh has had a royal connection since the character was first created by British author A.A. Milne 93 years ago.

Milne based the books on a stuffed animal he bought for his son and dedicated his 1926 book, "Teddy Bear and the Other Songs from When We Were Very Young," to then-Princess Elizabeth upon her birth.

Disney celebrated the 90th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh and the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 with a new book featuring Pooh traveling to London to deliver a birthday poem to the monarch.

In "Winnie-The-Pooh and the Royal Birthday," Disney celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday and Winnie-the-Pooh's 90th anniversary in 2016. Disney

Archie also isn't the first royal child to make an appearance in a Winnie-the-Pooh story as Prince George, 5, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was also featured in the 2016 book with the queen.

Prince George was also featured in the 2016 book. Disney

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, offered their congratulations for the birth of their new nephew this week.

"We’re absolutely thrilled and look forward to seeing them in the next few days,'' Prince Williamtold reporters on Tuesday. "I'm very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

If Archie gets fussy and keeps them up at night, they could always read him a soothing Winnie-the-Pooh story to help him drift back off to sleep!