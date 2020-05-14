Will schools be open in September? We asked several experts to weigh in

Opening schools by September is doable if the U.S. can manufacture “simple throat swab tests” and distribute them to schools across the nation, said Jha. Routine available testing will also ease psychological concerns among parents, said former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who teaches public policy at the University of California, Berkeley. To get to that level will require “at least three times the amount of testing we’re doing now,” he said.

“If most people don’t feel like they can return to society, you can make up any day you want and say the economy is open, but people will be extremely nervous,” Reich said. “People don’t want sheltering in place lifted yet.”

A pupil is at work in a classroom on May 14, 2020 at a school in Lyon, as primary schools in France re-open and the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19. JEFF PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. may decide to follow China’s lead, where schools for older students have slowly begun reopening with social distancing, small class sizes and other restrictions. These students have their temperatures checked at school gates and show a “green” symbol on a phone app to prove they are clear from infection risk, according to the French news agency Agence France-Presse.

The United Federation of Teachers union, which represents more than 140,000 teachers and other school employees inNew York City, has started an online petition addressed to the federal government demanding certain requirements are met before schools can reopen.

They include:

Widespread testing

Temperature checks upon entering schools

Rigorous cleaning protocols and protective gear

A procedure for tracing people who have been in close physical contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It’s possible older students will return to schools before younger students. That’s what China has done in recent days, with Shanghai allowing back students in their final years of middle and high school, according to the BBC. Older children can maintain social distancing and wear masks in class and could carry phones allowing for exposure identification. Sending children back in waves could also help by keeping the overall number of students down while routinely testing kids to ensure no one new is getting sick.

Monitoring the number of new cases over the summer will be crucial to making a decision for September. Reopening the economy too early means case numbers could still be high in July or August, which would doom schools from reopening in September, cautions Dr. Dhruv Khullar, a physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and an assistant professor at the Weill Cornell Department of Healthcare Policy and Research.

“I don’t think there’s any chance that people are going to feel comfortable sending their kids to school until the overall number of people getting infected is drastically lower than it is now,” Khullar said. “Getting there will take many more weeks if not months of social distancing and more aggressive testing.”

For more business updates, sign up for newsletters from CNBC.

A math problem: Quarantining positive cases

It would be irresponsible to open schools without a parallel plan for remote learning from home, said Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes.

One reason testing is so necessary is because up to 25% of infected people are asymptomatic, according Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, these people can spread the virus.

Kids who test positive — and everyonewho has been in close contact with those students, including classmates, teachers and administrators — will have to leave to school to self-quarantine, Bach said. As a result, any school that reopens should put in a remote-learning curriculum so students can keep pace in the classroom and at home.

A teacher collects supplies needed to continue remote teaching through the end of the school year at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on May 14, 2020 in New York City. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

One study conducted in California’s Santa Clara County suggested that no more than 4% of the population had been infected with Covid-19 in early April. In other words, 96% of the county hadn’t been exposed to the virus as shelter-in-place mandates went into effect. (Critics say the study was flawed and the percentage of exposed people could be even lower.)