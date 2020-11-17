I lost it when I learned my husband is working from home until June

My husband, Dave, bless his soul, doesn’t require alone time. He says it’s because he was an only child and he got too much of it as a kid. I think it’s just Dave.
Last night I asked Dave to describe his ideal Saturday. He told me he’d like to sleep in a little. This was quickly followed by “then we’d have a family breakfast and we’d all go for a hike.”
I’m an introvert. My ideal Saturday? It would start with me waking up in a hotel room by myself. Not every Saturday, maybe just once a month to recharge my battery.
Please know that I adore Dave. I love our two beautiful daughters. I am grateful that we are healthy. But when Dave and the girls head to a playground for a few hours, I feel joyful. Like, really joyful.
So it should come as no surprise that the COVID-19 epidemic has tested my marriage. Dave and I have both been working home since March.
And it feels like there’s no end in sight.
Earlier this month, Dave filmed my reaction to the news that he isn’t expected back to the office until JUNE 2021.
Spoiler alert: I wasn’t thrilled.
A friend suggested I put it on TikTok.
“It’ll go viral!” she said.
"I've always wanted to go viral!" I exclaimed.
My first and last TikTok video — I’ve peaked — has racked up nearly one million views.
The comments — there are 1150 of them — are terrific. Many people believe I am just disappointed because I’ve been having an affair and my boyfriend can’t come over anymore. Others have suggested that Dave file for divorce.
But most women seem to understand exactly where I’m coming from. They get it. It's the dishes in the sink. It's the constant interruptions ("Hey! Have you seen my sunglasses?"). It's the lowering of the thermostat.
“I’m ready to send my hubby to go live with his mother,” wrote one person.
Added another, “I feel you Rachel. It’s been 9 months for me and prison is looking good.”
If you adore your husband but you are ready to roll him in a carpet and drop him in a body of water, please know you are not alone. I am right there with you. You can have a wonderful marriage but not want to spend every single waking moment with your partner.
Now, if you’ll excuse me I have to go pick Dave’s socks up off the floor.