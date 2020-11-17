I lost it when I learned my husband is working from home until June

My husband, Dave, bless his soul, doesn’t require alone time. He says it’s because he was an only child and he got too much of it as a kid. I think it’s just Dave.

Last night I asked Dave to describe his ideal Saturday. He told me he’d like to sleep in a little. This was quickly followed by “then we’d have a family breakfast and we’d all go for a hike.”

I’m an introvert. My ideal Saturday? It would start with me waking up in a hotel room by myself. Not every Saturday, maybe just once a month to recharge my battery.

Please know that I adore Dave. I love our two beautiful daughters. I am grateful that we are healthy. But when Dave and the girls head to a playground for a few hours, I feel joyful. Like, really joyful.

So it should come as no surprise that the COVID-19 epidemic has tested my marriage. Dave and I have both been working home since March.

And it feels like there’s no end in sight.