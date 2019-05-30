Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 12:54 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has announced she had a miscarriage.

Tori Foles, 28, broke the news in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday night. Nick Foles, who’s heading into his first season with the Jaguars after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles that included the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, had raised eyebrows earlier this week when he failed to show up for team activities. Head coach Doug Marrone had said he skipped them for personal reasons.

Tori Foles offered more details in her Instagram message, which included photos of her and Nick, as well as Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor and his wife and children.

“As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby,” she wrote. “Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.”

The couple has a 23-month-old daughter, Lily. Foles said she’s trying to process all the feelings she has in the aftermath of losing the baby.

“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true,” she wrote.

Nick and Tori Foles celebrate with daughter Lily after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. Getty Images

Foles also said the experience has taught her and Nick to feel for people in a similar position.

“We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do," she wrote. "We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance. We know they all happen very differently.

"This will take time," she added. "So many thanks to everyone who has reached out to us and who has been praying for us.”

Nick Foles also opened up about the miscarriage in a short tweet that pointed people to his wife's Instagram post and referenced a Bible passage.

"Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week," he wrote. "We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers ..."