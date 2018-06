share tweet pin email

With a lack of resources for widowed fathers, Donald Rosenstein and Justin Yopp decided to start a group offering comfort and support to dads like themselves who had lost their spouses. Together the men learned to lean on each other as they faced the challenges of parenting and life after loss. The new book “The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life,” tells the stories of these seven men left to raise young children on their own after their wives died from cancer.