Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 5:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a positively glowing new mom who isn't afraid to show off her postpartum figure — and women across the world are praising her for it. The former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for their first official photos as a family with two-day-old Baby Archie and answered questions about becoming new parents.

A lovely photo of the family of three was posted on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account.

"Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family," read the caption accompanying a picture of the duchess looking radiant in a white dress by London designer Grace Wales Bonner and Prince Harry in a gray suit holding their newborn son. "They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."

Meghan wore a white sleeveless trench dress for her first public appearance as a new mom, belted above her belly. Fans of the royals on social media commented on the fact that she looked glamorous for just having given birth, but also very real, loving that she didn't try to hide her still-expanded mid-section — which by the way, is completely normal post-birth!

"I hope this makes people more aware that it’s normal to still look pregnant after giving birth," posted Instagram user @moira.is.faux. "She looks gorgeous!"

Others commented on how incredible it is that the Duchess of Sussex could looks so amazing post-partum. "Meghan looks amazing, my daughter is 7 weeks old tomorrow. I can’t even imagine having to do what she just did 3 days postpartum!" posted @robynjade13.

"I love that she showed her postnatal bump off!" wrote @sarahockwellsmith. "Real world postpartum bodies are nothing to hide," she said, adding a flexed bicep emoji.

As moms know, looking pregnant after giving birth is completely normal, Dr. Prudence Hall, an obstetrician/gynecologist, told TODAY. "After giving birth, she's only lost the weight of the baby, the weight of the placenta and some blood," Dr. Hall explains. "Women typically gain 30-40 pounds during pregnancy so it's likely she's lost only half that amount so far." Hall says it takes six to eight weeks for the uterus to contract, and up to a year for a woman's body to return to its pre-pregnancy state.

Back in 2013 when Duchess Kate gave birth to Prince George, she wore a blue dress with a cinched waist that also accentuated her postpartum figure. Women praised her for not hiding in a flowy dress or trying to suck everything in with shapewear.

The royals are clearly taking a step into modern times by breaking with tradition, as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did by not appearing right away with Baby Sussex on the hospital steps for photos. And by opting not to hide her bump, Meghan Markle has taken a step toward helping to normalize women's bodies.

"She looks beautiful," posted Kathy Williamson Penney on the TODAY Show Facebook page. "Love the dress and that she actually looks like she just had a baby."

"I like how she actually looks like she gave birth just like any other mom," wrote Jessica McGuinn.

Melissa Yarbrough wrote, "So proud of her for not being afraid to show off her post baby body."

Yet not everyone could relate to the duchess's postpartum style. One Twitter user pointed out that most women would never attempt white right after giving birth, no doubt due to the fear of, um, accidents.

"how brave is Meghan wearing white a few days after giving birth" posted @emilytedford on Twitter, adding a blushing face emoji.

Another user just couldn't imagine being this royally glam as a new mom.

"Meghan wearing white 2 days after giving birth (and huge heels). I think I was in leggings and a sick covered top for the first few months," tweeted @QueenVixsta.

Still it's clear why Prince Harry is so "over the moon" with their new addition, as he said in the press conference.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” said Markle. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”