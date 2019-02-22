Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 8:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It's a ... girl?

The lavish baby shower for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in New York City this week may have provided a few clues that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child, who is expected this spring, could be a royally adorable little girl.

In addition to appearances by Meghan's celebrity pals like Amal Clooney, Gayle King, best friend Jessica Mulroney and former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer, the baby shower at The Mark Hotel also included plenty of pink.

Was it a subtle nod that a girl is on the way or just a part of the festivities? Hmm ...

There were pink cookies alongside some adorable stork and baby rattle cookies.

There also was plenty of pink in the beautiful flower arrangements that were posted on Instagram by Lewis Miller, who wrote that he gave the guests a class on how to arrange their bouquets.

The duchess also imbued the event with some charitable giving. She donated all of the flowers to the organization Repeat Roses, which recycles and distributes them to other charitable groups around New York City. The Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in New York City and Unique People Services received the fresh arrangements from the baby shower.

"I thought that was a very sweet thing. I mean it just speaks to who she is. She's very kind. She's very generous, and a really, really sweet person," King said Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

The flowers "brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day" to pediatric and adult cancer patients, Repeat Roses wrote on Instagram.

There also was more pink in the form of fluffy cotton candy Meghan reportedly served her friends during the celebration. A cotton candy machine was captured by photographers on the curb of the hotel before being taken inside.

So does all this mean that the couple may be having the future BFF of Harry's niece, Princess Charlotte? If that's the case, it remains to be seen if the little girl will carry the title of "princess" or "lady" due to a century-old rule related to royal hierarchy.

We'll find out this spring!