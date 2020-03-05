Why Kristen Bell thinks it's 'very important' that her daughters share a bedroom

Kristen Bell's young daughters could easily each have their own bedrooms, but there's a reason the actress has no plans to separate them.

Bell spoke to Self magazine about what she and husband Dax Shepard see as the benefits of having daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, together in one room.

Kristen Bell has her young daughters share a bedroom to help them bond. Mike Smith / TODAY

"It’s very important to me that they share a bedroom,'' she said. "I think their lives will be easier than most other people’s on the planet, and to develop a good character, it’s important to always be going through something.

"I like the fact that they will have to figure out how to share a bedroom, figure out how to share your closet, figure out how to share your space. If that’s the worst thing about your life, that you have to share a bedroom with your sister, you’re going to be okay."

The "Frozen" star also has encouraged her daughters to come together in order to thwart a common opponent.

"Recently I’ve found a lot of success when I can get my daughters to gang up on me,'' she said. "When they treat each other the worst, I have to say something like, 'Well, I’m just glad you guys aren’t ganging up on me,' and that gives them this idea of, 'Oh, we can be co-conspirators and battle Mom together.' Because what I care about is that they’re forming a bond."

She also detailed how they speak openly to their daughters about problems in the world and making kindness a priority.

"We talk very candidly about the problems people have faced in the world. All people, period. We chose a preschool that is super cute and celebrates every world holiday, so they know a ton about other cultures.

"When my daughter was 4, she woke up one Friday morning with a little fever, and she was panicking because that was the day that Cesar Chavez’s granddaughter was going to come to talk to them. And she was visibly panicked. I called the school and said, 'Can I just keep her on my lap? She won’t touch anything.' It was preschool, so they said OK."

Bell also shared the arguments she and Shepard use to get the girls to brush their teeth before bed, and how they occasionally go with audiobooks instead of reading out loud to them at bedtime.

"We’re on book four of the 'Harry Potter' series, and they love it,'' she said. "If we’re not listening to an audiobook, we read books. And there’s usually some sort of Daddy wrestling match that happens to get out all the energy right before bed."