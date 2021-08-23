There's a special meaning behind Sterling Mahomes' name.

During an Instagram Q&A, Brittany Matthews shared the sweet backstory when one of her fans asked how she and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes decided on a name for their now 6-month-old daughter.

"When we got Silver (one of the couple's pet dogs) we were trying to think of a name that goes with Steel (their other dog)," Matthews explained. "We thought of Sterling and I said no, when I have a daughter one day I want that to be her name. So then we came up with Silver instead for our pup. So now we have Steel, Silver and Sterling."

Talk about a sweet backstory! brittanylynne / Instagram

Matthews and Mahomes, both 25, welcomed Sterling, their first child together, back in February and they're both adjusting to life as a family of three. When one fan asked Matthews how her fiancé is handling being a new dad, she said he's still on cloud nine.

"He loves it and is the sweetest! He loves her so much and it just makes my heart so happy to see them hang out and be best buds," she wrote.

Mahomes is enjoying life as a new dad. brittanylynne / Instagram

Matthews said she's been most surprised to see "how protective" Mahomes is as a father and said they do hope to have more children in the future. The proud parents have been sharing plenty of adorable photos of their little girl this summer (like this one of her at her first football training camp), but they weren't so keen to post anything on social media right away.

Still, the couple shared the first photo of Sterling's face in June and she explained why the timing felt right while answering one question from one of her Instagram followers.

"I felt like I couldn't leave the house & when I did I had to hide and cover her. We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it and didn't want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them," she said.

Matthews revealed why she decided to share photos of her daughter with the public. brittanylynne / Instagram

When one Instagram user said she feels guilty for leaving her baby in child care while she's working, Matthews sent along some encouraging words, saying, "Never feel guilty, you gotta do what you gotta do!"

She revealed that she has a nanny who helps with Sterling on an as-needed basis. "No specific hours, really just when I have something to do or we are away on a trip!" she wrote.

The 25-year-old also described what she did to prepare her beloved dogs for meeting their baby sister.

"Sent some stuff home from the hospital first for them to smell her scent," she wrote. "When we got home Patrick held her and we let them sniff her butt while she was in our arms."

The couple didn't let their dogs get too close to Sterling for a while, but they've warmed up to the idea more recently.

"We gradually let them around her more and more as we got more comfortable and they started to realize how to act around her," she wrote.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: