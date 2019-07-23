Whitney Port is opening up about a miscarriage she suffered two weeks ago.

The "Hills: New Beginnings" star, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her candid story, including the "various emotions" she's dealt with since the miscarriage happened.

"This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme ... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief," Port wrote.

"My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey," she went on.

Port shared the painful update alongside a video of her and her husband, television producer Tim Rosenman, discussing the matter on her "With Whit" podcast.

In the video, the fashion designer, who welcomed a little boy named Sonny, with Rosenman, in July 2017, reveals she had conflicted feelings about her recent pregnancy.

Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, wed in 2015. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"I felt like this timing was really terrible to be pregnant," she tearfully tells her husband. "And so there was part of me, when we were in limbo, that was like, if this isn't going to happen, I think I'm OK with it."

"I can appreciate how complicated those feelings are," Rosenman replies.

Port goes on to tell her husband she didn't want to share her feelings with him at the time.

"I remember being in the car on the way to the hospital and saying it to myself in my head and being like, can I even say this to Timmy? Like, is he going to be so hurt and think I'm such a terrible person for even thinking this?" she shares.

Before breaking down into tears, she adds, "The whole thing is just traumatic. It's traumatic to think about your body going through this and something being in you that could have been someone like a Sonny ... I feel sad."

Port concluded her emotional post by inviting fans to share their own miscarriage stories.

"I welcome anyone to share their stories or feelings. I want my platform to be an open place where we can share difficult conversations," she wrote.