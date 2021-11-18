Whitney Port has experienced another miscarriage.

The “Hills” alum shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, two weeks after announcing that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, were expecting their second child.

“We found out yesterday,” Port wrote in an Instagram story post. “I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put on my podcast next week.”

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now,” she continued. “And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s--- anymore.”

Whitney Port experienced a devastating miscarriage earlier this week. whitneyeveport / Instagram

Port, who has a history of miscarriages, opened up earlier this month about the possibility of losing another baby.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting. And it has been — up until yesterday,” Port said in the Nov. 3 clip. She then revealed that there was a heartbeat but her doctor was concerned about what he saw on the ultrasound.

“He said he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn,” Port said.

In the clip, Port spoke about the “very complicated” mix of emotions she was experiencing. She noted that she feels “extremely grateful” for Rosenman and their 4-year-old son, Sonny.

“But I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that,” Port said. “And also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”

Port said that her doctor recommended looking into IVF and fertility treatments, but she’s “not ready to think about” that right now.

“I’ve been feeling so physically ill that it’s made me depressed so I want to get physically better first and get my head straight,” she explained. “I just want to be happier.”

