This is a Halloween gathering where everyone will have to wear a mask.

First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she and President Trump will welcome trick-or-treaters on Sunday for the annual Halloween event at the White House.

On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration. We look forward to seeing all of you for this year’s festivities! https://t.co/ax905gVIDR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2020

"On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration," she tweeted with a picture of last year's spooky decorations. "We look forward to seeing all of you for this year’s festivities!"

All guests over 2 years old are required to wear face coverings and socially distance at the event. Staffers will wear masks and pass out candy with gloves on. Hand sanitizer will also be available on the trick-or-treating route.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out candy to children as they trick-or-treated during last year's Halloween event at the White House. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Halloween gathering comes almost exactly a month after an event for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden at the White House during which many guests weren't wear masks and did not socially distance.

At least 11 people tested positive for coronavirus shortly afterwards, including the President and First Lady. Dr. Anthony Fauci called it a "superspreader event."

The U.S. set a new daily record for coronavirus cases on Thursday as the number passed 77,000.

The Trumps will greet kids as they pass by the South Portico. In 2019, President Trump put candy on top of an inflatable Minion's head as the young trick-or-treater walked by.

The U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings band will play traditional Halloween songs, and government agencies like NASA and the Department of Agriculture also will have activities for children.