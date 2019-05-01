Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 4:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Will the royal baby arrive in the next few days?

That’s what many people are wondering after Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Prince Harry will visit The Netherlands on May 8 and 9 to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

The trip has been on the calendar for a while, but the timing of the visit — and the fact that it still seems to be going forward — could suggest that the royal baby is due before he leaves.

According to Chris Ship, a royal correspondent for ITV News, the prince will only travel if the duchess isn’t in labor, or hasn’t very recently given birth.

A Palace spokesperson clarified to TODAY that as of now, the plan is for Prince Harry to go ahead with the visit, but that they will review the plan if needed.

Some royal baby watchers are even wondering if this planned trip could be a clue that the royal baby has already arrived, and that the duke and duchess have already been spending quality time with their new bundle of joy.

It does seem possible, given the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be keeping the details of the birth private. We’ve known for a while now that we might not hear about the baby’s birth until days after the fact.

But either way, as the public waits for an update on Baby Sussex, every bit of news from Buckingham Palace and every Instagram post from @SussexRoyal sends the internet into a tizzy.

Of course, it’s all just speculation until the palace makes an official announcement — which will hopefully be any day now!