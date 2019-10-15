Most "Wheel of Fortune" contestants gush sweetly about their loved ones during the show's opening introductions. But not Blair Davis.

Davis, who runs a small trucking business in San Diego, made host Pat Sajak laugh Monday when he described his "rotten" wife and kids.

We appreciate a stark sense of humor. 😅 Last night's contestant Blair had us all laughing. pic.twitter.com/jwVXHSNWH0 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 15, 2019

"I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim," Davis said as the studio audience began giggling.

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson," he added as the laughter grew louder.

"Yay!" Sajak responded. "No wonder you came here. You just wanted to get away from everybody."

Of course, the host and the audience figured Davis was only kidding. Still, Sajak, 72, checked with him to be sure.

"Absolutely," Davis replied, smiling. "I love them like nobody’s business."

The hilarious contestant went on to reveal that he so adores his grandson, he keeps his gray beard long just for him.

"Every time I threaten to shave it off, he gives me a really hard time," Davis shared.

Davis' kooky sense of humor was a hit with viewers at home, who took to social media to cheer him on.

I have been waiting for years to hear someone say something like this, thank you Blair, you are the best!!!#WheelOfFortune https://t.co/ScEGkx2JTJ — JC (@missjennae8) October 15, 2019

"I have been waiting for years to hear someone say something like this, thank you Blair, you are the best!!" one new fan wrote.

Others noted how chill Davis acted all throughout the game.

"Blair on tonight’s @WheelofFortune is hilarious. Best intro about his family and 0 emotion about getting puzzles right," a viewer wrote.

Though he didn't win, Davis seemed fine with the game's outcome. His fans, on the other hand, demanded their new hero be "given another chance" to spin again.

BLAIR WUZ ROBBED! THE PEOPLE DEMAND HE BE GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE!!!#WheelOfFortune @patsajak — rockdots (@RockDots) October 14, 2019

After all, Davis might have said something even funnier during a second night of introductions. Alas, we'll never know.

"Super bummed Blair didn’t win #WheelOfFortune tonight," another fan wrote, "because he had the best intro of all time."