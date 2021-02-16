What parents need to know about baby sleep music

First-time parents desperate for their baby to sleep through the night might turn to baby sleep music to aid in the process.

Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician, mother and founder of PedsDocTalk, a podcast and social media platform that helps moms and dads navigate caregiving decisions, said sleep music for babies is typically described as "white noise" for a reason.

What is baby sleep music?

“Meant to mimic the womb, it can be beneficial for many babies for sleep in the first three months of life,” Amin told TODAY Parents. “Because it mimics the sound of amniotic fluid in the womb, it can be a comforting thing to soothe babies.”

Music to put baby to sleep

“The best music is white noise which is a wordless, rhythmic sound,” she explained, adding that a whirring fan, waterfalls, rain sounds and the sound of a washing machine are all common types of white noise. “These sounds can block out other ambient noise.”

Amin suggests that parents avoid any music that has too much rhythm for sleep.

“If using white noise, you want to make sure you keep the volume as low as possible,” Amin said.

Though helpful for many, music won't be necessary for all babies to sleep.

“White noise can be a great aid for baby sleep, but not all babies will need it,” Amin said. “During the first couple months of life, you will see if your baby needs this to sleep.”

In addition to helping some babies to sleep, Amin noted that music is a great developmental tool for babies and toddlers.

“Not all babies will need sleep music, but music is very beneficial to the baby brain when they are awake,” she said, adding that parents should reach for music versus television when home with their children if ambient noise is needed. “Studies have even shown that babies who have music playing in the background during play improved brain processing than if music wasn't being played.”

