share tweet pin email

Mother's Day is quickly approaching and we know there are still family members out there trying to find last-minute gifts — so moms, let's help them out, shall we?

Vote below for what you really want for Mother's Day. The results will be featured on Weekend TODAY Saturday morning!

OK now ladies, let's get really honest:

Need more Mother's Day inspiration? Check out our complete guide to this holiday.

And if you are a mom with the sneaking suspicion that your significant other/children have NO IDEA what they are doing to celebrate the glory of you this Sunday? Check out this post with advice on making the most of the day from our TODAY Parenting Team: 5 ways to avoid Mother's Day disappointment.