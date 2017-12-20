share tweet pin email

Parents can see the physical development of their children as it progresses, but brain development is mysteriously hidden inside equally mysterious heads.

TODAY is working on an upcoming story about the largest study of teenage brains ever done. The National Institutes of Health is studing the brains of more than 10,000 teens over the next decade to track how dozens of factors impact their brain development. While researchers are only one year into the decade-long study, results could begin to appear as early as next year. And when they do, they might just revolutionize health care, education and parenting of pre-teens and teens.

