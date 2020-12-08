Wendy Williams shares that her mother, Shirley, has died

“You know how during corona ... people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody’s life there’s something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times? All I know is that it was a long time ago,” Williams said. “She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness.”

Williams, 56, left a seat open in the audience to honor her mother, who would occasionally stop by the show for a chat.

She also reflected on the strong bond she shared with her mom and said their relationship was "like that of two teenage girls."

Wendy Williams with her mom, Shirley, and dad, Tom. Mireya Acierto / FilmMagic

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years because people in my age bracket — many of you, throughout the years — (say,) ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage.'"

While it's been an emotional few weeks, Williams said she wants to support her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 20, since this is the first major death he has experienced.

"I've got to be strong for my son,” Williams said.

Shirley Williams is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tom Williams, and Wendy's siblings, Wanda and Thomas.