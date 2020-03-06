Wendy Williams mommy-shames Ashley Graham for changing son's diaper at Staples

Wendy Williams has plenty of love for Ashley Graham, but said she couldn't help but "mommy-shame" the supermodel after Graham posted a photo of her changing her son's diaper in the aisle at Staples.

"I love Ashley Graham. She is the beautiful model. She has been on our show. We love her. I have seen her out socially," Williams said Thursday on her talk show. "And she is being mommy-shamed by me. ... I don't like what she did."

Graham, 32, recently shared a photo of herself kneeling in an aisle at Staples and changing her 7-week-old son.

"S--- just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!" Graham wrote on Instagram.

Williams, 55, said she knows "the struggle is real as a mom," but she wondered why Graham didn't take her baby to the car for a quick change.

She also worried that Graham sharing the moment might give other moms the idea to also start changing their babies in the aisle at the store.

"No the hell you can't!" Williams said. She added that her audience didn't have to clap if they were mad at her for mommy-shaming Graham.

“I just wish she would have done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram," Williams said. "This is sending a bad message. I don't want to see this in a store, and I'm a mom."

While Graham's photo garnered plenty of criticism, others applauded the new mom for keeping it real.

"That's a Queen right there," wrote Amy Schumer.