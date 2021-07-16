Watch this son deliver news that brings tears to his dad's eyes

There were plenty of reasons to smile and cheer this week. Here's just a few:

An Olympian is championing other mom athletes

Allyson Felix is heading to her fifth Olympic games this summer as the most decorated female American track-and-field athlete in history. However, this will be her first time competing since she became a mom to Camryn, 2, and she is determined to help other mom athletes achieve their own dreams.

Felix, with her corporate sponsor, Athleta, and the Women's Sports Foundation, will help cover child care costs for other moms heading to the Olympics in Tokyo. Through their "Power of She" Fund, chosen athletes will receive $10,000 each to put toward expenses.

A son surprised his dad with some game-changing news

Baseball player Robert Anthony Cruz's name wasn't called in the Major League draft, so it was a surprise when he received a call from the Washington Nationals with a free agent contract.

Cruz wanted to surprise his dad, whom he called "a gem. Hardest worker I know."

@cruzincalifornia My Dad is a gem. Hardest worker I know. My name wasn’t called in the draft, but I got a surprise free agent contract. ♬ original sound - RobertAnthony Cruz

In a TikTok video, Cruz walks into his dad's office and presents him with a Nats baseball cap. The emotional clip has over 14.6 million views.

"Congratulations! Now time to work," commented Cruz's new teammate, Juan José Soto Pacheco. "Welcome to the squad!"

This dad finally reunited with his son after 24 years

Guo Gangtang’s son Guo Zhen was just 2 years old when he was abducted in front of the family home in eastern Shandong province, China. He was sold to a family in another part of the country, and for the past 24 years, Guo has been searching for his son by motorcycle, covering half a million kilometers and following any tip he could.

This week, Guo learned DNA tests have confirmed a 26-year-old teacher is his son.

“Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears.

A college student celebrated the dog who has stayed by her side

"When your 15yo dog was there for your first day of kindergarten and made it to your college campus," wrote Montana State undergraduate Ava Ranson on a TikTok video of her dog trotting across a snowy campus.

The video, which has over 6.7 million views, is pulling at the heartstrings of other dog lovers.

"My pups have been with me since 3rd grade. I now have my Masters, married, & expecting my first child... they mean more to me than some of my own family," commented TikTok user Val.

High school students gave their teacher a priceless baby gift

When teacher Chelsie King found out she and her husband Jeremy were expecting their first baby, she turned to fellow teacher Matt Zigler for help.

Jeremy uses a wheelchair, and King hoped Zigler might be able to work with the students in his "Making for Social Good" class to develop a product that would help Jeremy take their child on a stroll.

Ten students at Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland designed two products to help people in wheelchairs stroll their children using 3-D printing. The products have gone on to win awards — but more importantly, the Kings were able to begin using one of them right away.

A 'papa' turned his backyard into a pandemic oasis for families

TikTok user Snaxudell wanted to share his wholesome grandfather with the world, and we are so glad he did.

During the pandemic, "Papa" put out fishing poles for families who would walk past his yard, which backs up to a public nature trail.

He also placed animal figurines in the yard and left a note giving kids permission to climb the fence and take one.

"It is the cutest thing I have ever seen," said the proud grandson.

Two adoptive moms created greeting cards

Adoptive moms Jayne Alfieri and Stacy Clark bonded while on their adoption journeys.

Realizing their friends and loved ones struggled with what to say and how to support them, the two had an idea: a line of greeting cards designed to encourage and comfort other parents like them.

Adoptionly Yours was born in 2020, and the two hope their cards will speak the words adoptive parents need to hear.

"We knew as moms who had birth children and adopted children that the path to becoming family was very different but the love was the same," said Alfieri.

Finally, a 98-year-old TikTok star has some advice for us all

You heard Jayne. Keep movin'!

