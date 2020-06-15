We want to see a photo of your pet!

We want to know more about the furry, scaly and feathery friends that are part of your family. Tell us how your pets make your family better by uploading your photo and a story too, if you like!

For every submission to this form through June 22, our sponsor Swiffer will be donating $5 to North Shore Animal League America, up to $5,000. Your submissions may be used within the TODAY broadcast, on TODAY.com and/or on TODAY’s social media channels.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Swiffer.

Thanks for joining the conversation. You must be a parent or guardian of any minor featured in any content that you post or you must have parental permission to do so.