March 7, 2019, 7:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

When you have a kid in diapers, you know how stinky things can get.

Tossing dirty diapers into a pail next to the changing table might sound convenient, but you don't want want the odors to linger. After all, you don’t have enough hands to hold your nose, your baby and a dirty diaper — all at once.

Enter, the Diaper Genie.

Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Diaper Pail, $49, Amazon

I recently tried the Playtex Diaper Genie Complete and was blown away by how it kept my 15-month-old's room smelling delightful — despite his best efforts.

How Does The Diaper Genie Work?

The Diaper Genie Complete comes fully assembled. So, you can just use it straight out of the box — which is great for busy moms and dads.

The Diaper Genie comes in other colors besides white, including grey, green and pink.

Then, to throw away a diaper, all you have to do is hit the bottom pedal with your foot, and the lid and airtight clamps open for you to toss it in. That's it.

There are a few other steps, though, to make sure the odors are truly sealed away:

Tuck the carbon filter into an opening on the inside of the lid for extra odor protection. I highly recommend using the filter. I didn’t put it in for the first two days, and there was a difference in smell. Use the special bags that come with the Diaper Genie. According to the company, the bags come with seven layers for extra odor protection. We used to use regular trash bags with our old pail, and I'd say these do a better job of keeping the smell contained. But, note that the bag refills could cost more money over time.

Another cool feature (which I can’t see, but the company says is there) is the built-in antimicrobial that inhibits bacteria growth on the pail.

How Many Diapers Does The Diaper Genie Hold?

The company claims the refill bags can hold 270 diapers. Of course, that doesn’t mean you’re stuffing 270 diapers in the can before you take it to the trash.

Imagine one really long and narrow trash bag without a bottom. That's kind of what this is. When you first set up the bag, you’ll tie a knot at the bottom of it. Then, when it’s full of diapers, you can use the special cutter inside the pail to break it off and knot the top. Then you’ll pull out the next portion of the bag, knot it at the bottom, and so on.

A new bag is created by pulling down on the plastic, and knotting the bottom. When you're ready to take it out, just cut the top and knot it, then pull down the plastic and start fresh.

Here's how you cut the top of the bag when you're ready to take out the trash.

It took about two days for the Diaper Genie to get full at our house. If you prefer to take the trash out more often, the special bags might actually save you money because you won’t waste big bags for a few diapers. You can just cut the bag to whatever size you want.

See ya later, dirty diapers!

Who Should Use The Diaper Genie?

If you’re a parent with a kid in diapers, you might want to consider the Diaper Genie, which is the number one best-seller in diaper pails on Amazon. Its design is sleek and unobtrusive, and it comes in five colors including white, gray and green, making it a fit for most nurseries. Plus its tall size and hands-free foot pedal make it easier on your back to toss diapers.

What sets it apart from other diaper pails, though, is the extra odor protection from the carbon filter, clamps and special bags.

The Diaper Genie gives you the convenience of having a diaper pail in the nursery — without the smell. Yes, please!