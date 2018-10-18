Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Have you started thinking about what gifts you'll buy the kids this holiday season?

Some parents, including TODAY Parenting Team contributor Nadine Bubeck, have already started making their must-have lists. Bubeck recently attended the ABC Kids Expo, where she had a front row seat to some of the most interesting toys to recently hit stores.

We asked Bubeck to round up a list of the toys and other kids' gifts that caught her eye most at the expo. Her list is below.

1. Janod My First Electric Piano, $150, Amazon

This mini-replica piano teaches kids to play songs like "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" and "Alouette," and runs on batteries. Designed for kids ages 3-8, the bright, colorful toy is sure to make your little one feel like a star musician.

2. Monte Design Cubino Chair, $168, Amazon

Also available at Albee Baby.

These durable foam chairs are covered in nice microsuede, so you won't mind having it around the house when (adult) guests arrive. The chair covers are also machine washable for easy cleanup.

3. Green Toys Ambulance, $40, Nordstrom

Also available at Green Toys.

This 10-piece ambulance set is made of 100 percent recycled plastic.

4. Crayon Rocks Just Rocks in a Box, $30, Amazon

This box of 64 natural, soy wax crayons are designed to improve motor skills and muscle control in young children. And, the rock-like design makes them a unique addition to arts and crafts time.

5. Janod Hat Box Puzzle, $19, Amazon

These 100-piece puzzles from Janod are made of durable cardboard and come in a hat box that makes them easy to transport. They also feature a variety of designs, from vehicles to dancers.

6. Sinkboss Baby Bottle and Kitchenware Washing and Drying Rack, $40, Amazon

Also available for $43 at Walmart.

This washing and drying rack is designed to keep baby bottles and other kitchenware away from a potentially contaminated sink basin.

7. Keenz Stroller Wagon, $390, Amazon

Also available for $390 at Albee Baby.

This cross between a wagon and a stroller folds easily and has optional cup holders and coolers, allowing the family to get out and about in style.

8. LumiPets LED Nursery Night Light, $20, Amazon

Also available for $20 at Walmart.

These adorable LED remote control night-lights are a fun way for kids to feel safe and secure at bedtime.

9. Toddler Target Potty Training Nightlight, $30, Amazon

This special nightlight promotes independent potty training in little boys by encouraging them to hit a motion sensor-activated bullseye in the toilet bowl.

10. HABA Spiral Track Set, $50, Amazon

This expandable wood and plastic spiral track set stimulates kids' imaginations and encourages them to create tracks using ramps, connectors and more.

11. Wood Trick 3-D Wooden Carousel Puzzle, $40, Amazon

These 3-D wooden puzzles from Wood Trick come with detailed instructions and are designed for kids and adults alike.

12. IKOS Spherical Building Toy Set, $25, Amazon

This building toy, suitable for boys and girls, inspires STEM learning and encourages problem solving as kids create a rollable ball from the eco-friendly plastic pieces.

13. Redmond Kids Treadmill, $130, Walmart

Also available for $130 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Inspire little ones to get active with this kids' treadmill by Redmon.

14. Squid Socks baby socks, $25, Squid Socks

These adorable baby socks come in a variety of styles and are designed with special silicone dots inside the cuff to keep them on baby's feet.

