Feeling stressed? Is the uncertainty surrounding the election and COVID-19 making parenting and work even more challenging right now?

Same.

We at TODAY Parents decided to look for the warmest fuzzies to help make all of this [waves arms around wildly] more bearable. Babies, singing, dancing, teachers, happy tears? These are the stories we're here for. Enjoy!

This week featured sisters loving on little brothers...

TV personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin, 22, wrote her 16-year-old brother, Robert, the sweetest note on Instagram about how he will be the best uncle to the baby girl she is expecting with husband Chandler Powell.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend. You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you," she wrote. We love that bond between the Irwin siblings!

and big brothers loving on little sisters

There was more brother love on TikTok.

Rappers reading...

Rapper and songwriter Macklemore ("Thrift Shop") posted a sweet video of himself reading TODAY's own Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim's "Princess Don't Wear Pants" to his daughters Sloane, 5, and Colette, 2.

Which of course, reminded us of this classic video of rapper Ludacris reading "Llama Llama, Red Pajama." It never gets old.

and kids rapping!

He's not a professional yet, but 6-year-old Sam White has a good head start on a future career in rap. And he knows something about careers!

There were also babies drumming...

And if you need just a little bit more of singers being adorable, here's Andy Grammer ("Honey I'm Good") beatboxing with the help of his insanely cute baby girl, Louisiana, on drums:

and babies giving the world a dainty middle finger

Jess Johnson and fiancé David Lewis were shocked to see their unborn child already showing some attitude during his 30-week 4-D ultrasound scan.

Johnson and Lewis are predicting that their first-born will be “a handful” just like his dad.

Jess Johnson and David Lewis were shocked when their cheeky son flashed them the middle finger at the end of his 30-week scan - leaving the mum-to-be joking that her son will be a "handful." Kennedy News and Media

There were teachers giving it their all

Kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Adams went viral for a video showing her enthusiastically encouraging her Lake Stevens, Washington, students to engage in remote learning lessons. She won over even the coldest of the internet's black hearts.

Harry Styles fed one superfan's fish while she wasn't home...

Superstar Harry Styles gave one fan the best — and possibly also worst — day of her life when his car broke down on her street and he ended up spending some quality time over a cup of tea with her dad while she wasn't home. He did feed Theadora's fish, signed her albums, and left her a sweet note, though.

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

And Paul Rudd gave voters cookies while they waited in the rain

"No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero," wrote one Twitter user of the actor, who handed out blueberries and cream cookies and took selfies with Brooklyn voters who waited in the rain to exercise their right to vote on Thursday.

In a very New York moment, Brian Rosenworcel, drummer for the rock band Guster, caught the good deed on video while he was waiting in line himself.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Hang in there, everyone!