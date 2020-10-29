Why Wayne Brady monitors his 17-year-old daughter's social media

Wayne Brady thinks social media platforms need to do a better job protecting minors from sexual predators.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Talk,” Brady explained that he and his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, have started monitoring their 17-year-old daughter Maile’s inbox.

“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady recalled. “And she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”

Brady noted that it wasn't an isolated incident and grown men often "slide" into Maile's DMs.

To prevent adults from preying on underage women and men, Brady wants companies to put better protections in place.

“All of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” he said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”

Maile, who has a role on "The Bold and the Beautiful," will celebrate her 18th birthday in February.

Earlier this year, Brady revealed that he and Maile were quarantining with Taketa and her boyfriend.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special relationship than a lot of people who co-parent,” Brady told "Access Hollywood" in April.

The "Masked Singer" champion, who considers Taketa his best friend, noted they've never lived more than seven minutes away from each other.

"We are a family,” Brady shared. “We are like this nuclear family.”

