The way this baby greets the day is worthy of a gold medal

It's been a big week, especially for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo! Here are some reasons to cheer this week.

Simone Biles became an Olympic hero of a different kind

After she decided to withdraw from both the team all-around and individual all-around competitions, Team USA gymnast Simone Biles tweeted, "The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before" alongside her signature white heart emoji.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

Her withdrawal was heralded for highlighting the importance of mental health for athletes.

In an open letter to Biles, former fellow gymnast Nastia Liukin wrote to her, "Thank you for showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior and person.

"You came here as a gymnast, and you're leaving as a hero."

Gymnast Sunisa Lee won gold in Tokyo!

After an emotionally fraught week for Team USA's women's gymnastics team, 18-year-old Sunisa Lee rose to the occasion and bested competitors from Brazil and the Russian Olympic Committee to take gold in the women's gymnastics all-around competition.

"I always knew she had the potential," Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu said on TODAY after Lee's victory. "Suni Lee is amazing. She has come to the Olympics and done her job. I'm so, so excited that everyone got to see what she's made of and she's capable of."

Caeleb Dressel seeing his family after his gold medal swim is everything we love about the Olympics

He set a new world record and took the gold in the men's 100-meter freestyle final, but when Caeleb Dressel saw his family after the race, he became a puddle himself.

Caeleb Dressel was overcome with emotion after breaking an Olympic record, and that continued in the locker room as his teammates applauded him. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



This is what it's all about.

Team USA diver Jordan Windle's Olympic journey began with an epic act of love

Jordan Windle was placed into a Cambodian orphanage at the age of 1 and was adopted at 18 months by his dad, Jerry Windle, a single gay man who was not sure fatherhood was going to be possible for him until he happened to read about a similar adoption in a magazine.

The sick and malnourished little boy Windle fell in love with at the orphanage began diving as a young child and is now an Olympian.

"I tell everyone, when they ask me why I dive, I dive purely for my dad and how much he loves watching me," Jordan said. "Without him making all the sacrifices that he has, and his love and support the whole time we've been together, I really wouldn't be where I am today. I have him to thank for everything, all my accomplishments. It's been an amazing journey with him, and we're still rolling."

... and this family showed what it takes for a new mom to make it to the Olympics.

