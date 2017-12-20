Watch the viral holiday dance that brought one Utah family together

share tweet pin email

When the Orgill family of Highland, Utah, choreographed a silly dance to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 2012, they hadn't planned on starting a tradition.

They certainly hadn't planned on becoming internet famous.

But five years later, the holiday dances — and their fan base — have only gotten bigger. This year's musical number, set to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," has over 746,000 views on YouTube!

To the eight Orgill siblings (plus their parents, spouses, nieces and nephews), the annual dance has become a way to reconnect despite their busy lives and find common ground despite their differences.

"It first started out as just a fun activity for us to do as a family together," Joseph Orgill, 25, told TODAY. "As the years went on it turned into something we could all look forward to ... people fly from out-of-state and practice for weeks leading up to it."

Orgill calls his brother Ammon Orgill, 29, the "mastermind" behind the operation. "(Ammon) spends months preparing, trying to find a good song and good moves," Joseph said. "After Christmas, he's already thinking about the next one ... Throughout the year, he'll send us videos of things to learn and think about while we prepare."

Once the family reunites for Thanksgiving, it's time for holiday dance boot camp. "We spend at least two full days of 8-10 hours practicing and rehearing together," explained Orgill.

They then film about 20 single-take versions of the dance, selecting the best one to release on YouTube in early December. (They also celebrate their hard work with a fondue party, complete with a chocolate fountain.)

As the above video explains, the Orgills have found great joy in the shared experience of putting the dance together. Despite having wildly varying personalities and political beliefs, they've made a conscious decision to see the beauty in their differences.

"We have always been really close even though we have different beliefs and values," said Joseph. "We take pride in that, the fact that we’ve put our differences aside and love each other unconditionally."

"It's not something that comes without effort," he continued. "We all have to be aware of our different situations ... We've learned that we can be a support network."

The siblings alternate yearly between making a full showing and spending time with their in-laws. (And yes, all new additions to the family are warned and encouraged to participate in the tradition.)

"We're a family that doesn’t dance other than at Christmas," said Orgill. "But it's always really special when we finally come together and complete another year of this tradition."