Michelle Obama is giving people a look at her upcoming children’s show about food and cooking.

The trailer for her Netflix series, “Waffles + Mochi,” is out now and teases all that’s in store once the show begins streaming March 16.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Michelle Obama has a bit of fun with her puppet friends in her new Netflix series, "Waffles + Mochi." Adam Rose / Netflix

“If you want to be great chefs, you have to learn about all kinds of different foods,” the former first lady says as the trailer starts.

The series follows the title characters, puppets Waffles (who's part yeti and part frozen waffle) and Mochi (a strawbery ice cream treat who speaks his own language), as they traverse the globe learning about food.

“Hello, Waffles and Mochi. Are you ready for an amazing adventure?” Obama asks the duo after meeting them.

The former first lady is out to teach kids all about food, cooking and culture. Adam Rose / Netflix

The trailer then shows quick shots of the puppets crisscrossing the planet, meeting new people and having unforgettable experiences as they seek to make their dreams come true by becoming chefs.

“Wow, it’s like a rainbow in my mouth,” Waffles declares at one point while eating a meal.

"We've got to have courage, Mochi, or we'll never really learn how to cook," he adds.

A star-studded collection of people join them as well, including Rashida Jones, Common, Zach Galifianakis, José Andrés and Gaten Matarazzo.

“Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs!” a synopsis for the series reads on Netflix. “The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime."

Obama made healthy eating a priority during her time as first lady, launching the White House Kitchen Garden in 2016, which was the first such garden on the premises since Eleanor Roosevelt lived there. She’s also acted as honorary chair of Partnership for a Healthier America, which was created in conjunction with her Let’s Move! initiative that sought to address childhood obesity.

In 2018, Obama and her husband signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce series and films with their production company, Higher Ground Productions. "American Factory," a documentary about a Chinese company opening a factory in abandoned General Motors plant, and "Becoming," about Michelle Obama's life and book tour, are among some of those projects.