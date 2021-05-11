Watch the TODAY anchors' shocked reactions to Dylan's baby news surprise

Another addition to the TODAY family is on the way!

TODAY meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer, 39, announced the joyous news on Tuesday that she is pregnant with baby No. 3, and the TODAY crew was taken completely by surprise.

"I can't believe it!" Savannah Guthrie said.

Dylan broke the news in a teaser for her latest "Cooking with Cal" segment on the 3rd hour of TODAY with son Calvin, 4, in which they make cinnamon rolls.

"Should we check out this bun in the oven?" she hints to Calvin.

She then cradles her stomach, saying, "Mmmmm, baby," as she tastes the rolls.

Calvin then breaks the news with a mouthful of food when he says, "Mommy's having a baby!"

Dylan shared that the baby is due in November. On the 3rd hour of TODAY, she revealed the baby's gender — and it's a boy!

"I was stunned," Craig Melvin said on the 3rd hour of TODAY after the announcement.

Hoda Kotb had a feeling about it when she saw Dylan at her home over this past weekend.

"I actually saw Dylan over the weekend because we're neighbors on the weekend, and I had a couple of side eyes," she said. "I was like, 'Is something happening?'"

Dylan's third child with husband Brian Fichera will make the family a party of five with Calvin and son Oliver, 1.

The pregnancy is Dylan's second one since she shared her struggles with secondary infertility and her experience with miscarriage on TODAY in 2019. That difficult time was followed by her pregnancy with Oliver, who is affectionately known as Ollie. He celebrated his first birthday in January.

Calvin, who has become Dylan's little sous chef in popular TODAY cooking segments, arrived in 2016.

