Watch Taylor Swift fangirl over Shania Twain's response to her TikTok

The TODAY family welcomed an adorable addition!

Tiny Russell James Fichera surprised us — and his parents, Dylan and Brian! — when he arrived 6 weeks early. Dylan is doing well and keeping us updated on his progress!

We already love you, Rusty!

Jenna Bush Hager became an auntie!

In extended TODAY family news, Jenna's twin sister, Barbara, and her husband Craig Coyne became parents on September 27 to their first child, baby girl Georgia Cora.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," former President George W. Bush said in a statement. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Dolly Parton formed a mutual admiration society on TikTok

A few weeks ago, singer Taylor Swift joined in a TikTok trend in which users reveal their inspirations or idols when they defied a stereotype using a sound clip from Lukas Graham's "Mama Said."

Swift's role model in breaking the traditional idea that "Country girls can't go pop" was bestselling music artist Shania Twain,. Her albums, like "Come on Over" in 1997 and "Up!" in 2002, crossed her from country to pop when Swift was still a child.

"Learned from the best," Swift wrote in the caption.

This week, Twain played along, making her own video featuring "trailblazer" Dolly Parton, who knows a little something about crossing over from country to pop music success.

When Swift saw the response from Twain, she had a fangirl moment of her own. "I have ceased to be a person anymore," she wrote on TikTok. "I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts."

@taylorswift ##duet with @shaniatwain I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts ♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham

Watching all the love, we feel like yelling, "Let's go, girls!"

Harry Styles gave a couple some happy baby news... live on stage

Now this is a gender reveal we can fully support!

Singer Harry Styles, who is currently traveling the country for his "Love on Tour" concert series, stopped mid-concert when a pregnant fan in the audience held up a sign asking him to open her baby's gender results for her.

Styles obliged, but not before calling the fan's husband, Mike, and putting him on speaker so he could join in the moment.

After building the suspense, Styles finally revealed the couple is expecting "a little baby girl" before dropping to his knees on stage and making the crowd go wild.

We love this sweet moment between mama bear and cub

Watching this mama bear on an Asheville, North Carolina, playground teaching her cub how to slide, then smothering him with snuggles and — forgive us — bear hugs, made us feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Sometimes, parenthood is the best.

This dog is all of us on Friday afternoon

We leave you with Noah the Yorkie, who pretty much sums it up.

