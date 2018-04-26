Watch the sweet video message Lori Loughlin sent to new dad John Stamos

share tweet pin email

"Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin is always so supportive of her on-screen hubby, John Stamos.

The actress sent a sweet video message his way, wishing Stamos well after welcoming his first child, Billy, this month with wife Caitlin McHugh. Stamos shared the clip Wednesday on his Instagram.

"Hey, hey, Mr. Stamos," Loughlin says in the video, while standing with her teen daughters, Olivia and Isabella, as well as internet personalities Trisha Paytas and David Dobrik. "We all want to come and meet Billy. But, see, you're home with the newborn baby, and I'm hanging out with the cool crowd."

The group around her cheers and waves as Loughlin blows a kiss. "Congrats on the baby!" Dobrik adds.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic "Fuller House" stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin are best pals.

"Can’t wait for Billy to meet his great, great, great Aunt Becky and clan. XOXOX," Stamos wrote in a caption on the post, referencing Loughlin's character on the Netflix show.

Loughlin and Stamos kept a tight friendship since initially appearing together in the original "Full House" during the late 1980s and 1990s. When Stamos revealed in December that he and McHugh, whom he married in February, were expecting, Loughlin was incredibly confident in her pal's parental instincts.

"I don't think John needs any parental advice. I think John is going to be a great dad," Loughlin told E! News. "Of course he knows I'm here for him should he need any, but I think him and Caitlin have it covered."

“I've waited my whole life for this,” Stamos also told Entertainment Tonight. "I just can’t. I'm already so emotional and so excited."