The White House mailbox is overflowing as children around the country share messages of hope with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

One of the letters Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, will open is from Sheinelle Jones’ 8-year-old daughter Clara.

On Wednesday, Clara read the heart melting note on the 3rd hour of TODAY, which is co-hosted by her mom. For the virtual appearance, she wore a shirt that proclaims "My VP Looks Like Me."

“Dear Mr. President and Mrs. Vice President,” Clara began. “My name is Clara and I am 8-years-old. I know you have plans for the next four years of your life, but I just want to tell you that you’re going to make this world unite and make this world full of power.”

In Tennessee, 7-year-old Lauren Holt is just as excited about the new administration. Lauren, who is biracial, sees herself in Harris, who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

“The first time she saw her, she screamed, ‘She looks just like me!’” Lauren’s mom, Leah Holt, recalled to Sheinelle on Wednesday.

Lauren’s dad, Marcus Holt, echoed that Harris’ historic win is especially poignant for girls of color like Lauren.

“We want her to know that she can be anything in the world,” Marcus Holt explained. “But it’s kind of hard to say that when there’s never been anyone in these roles before.”

When Sheinelle asked Lauren why she likes Harris, the little girl replied, “I like her because she’s so brave and strong.”