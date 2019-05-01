Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 5:02 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Like many kids, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers’ baby has a thing for cell phones.

On Tuesday’s episode of his show, Meyers shared a story about how his 1-year-old son, Axel, almost broke his nose when the tyke fired a cell phone at him at close range.

Not only did Meyers tell the story, he also shared video of the incident, which was captured on nanny cam.

Meyers was lounging on the couch with Axel when the tot whipped the phone at him, sending his dad tumbling off the couch in agony.

“I think he broke my nose,” the comedian said to his wife, who was in the room at the time.

"No, really?" she responded. "I heard a horrible pop."

“They say when something like that happens, the key is to immediately roll off the couch, leaving your 1-year-old unattended,” Meyers told the giggling audience.

He also poked fun at his wife's reaction.

"I know you guys heard the concern in my wife's voice. She's okay," said Meyers, who also has a 3-year-old boy named Ashe.

“I’m so happy I didn’t swear,” he went on. “Like, looking back, I can’t believe the amount I wanted to drop a thousand “F” bombs. I’m the hero of that story.”

Axel certainly has a flair for the dramatic. On his show last year, Meyers recounted the story of how Axel was born in the lobby of his family's apartment building.

"I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby — we're having a baby — we had a baby," Meyers said. "I went from someone calling in about an emergency to sharing good news with a stranger."