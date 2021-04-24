IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After 'rocky start,' Meghan Trainor celebrates 2-month-old son in heartwarming video

Trainor welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara back in February.
The 27-year-old singer shared new behind-the-scenes video clips with her newborn son on social media.
By Francesca Gariano

Meghan Trainor took a moment this week to celebrate her son’s first two months of life.

The new mom shared a slideshow featuring video clips of baby Riley on TikTok and Instagram. The posts were set to the song “If You Love Her,” a duet by Forest Blakk and Trainor, which was released earlier this month.

In the videos, fans can see Riley at a hospital, attached to various medical tubes, and later cradled by his dad, Daryl Sabara. The clips also showcase sweet moments between the infant and his parents at home.

We had a rocky start...but thanks to the amazing nurses, doctors, and pediatricians, Riley is a perfect, healthy and happy baby💙

Trainor, 27, revealed in her TikTok caption that it wasn’t an easy road to get to where her family is today, writing, “We had a rocky start...but thanks to the amazing nurses, doctors, and pediatricians, Riley is a perfect, healthy and happy baby💙.”

During a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna last October, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Months later, they shared on Valentine’s Day that they had welcomed their son into the world, introducing him to the world through an adorable Instagram post.

Trainor shared a carousel of images, starting with a snapshot of her son in a blue cap. She included a few more pics of her son, including some family photos at the hospital.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Sabara, 28, posted the same five photos to his Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared in the caption that his son was born at 7 pounds 8 ounces.

“@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world,” he added.

In early April, fans were quick to point out that Riley seemed to take after his father's looks.

“Omg! He is daryls twin!!! Adorable!” one fan wrote in Trainor's Instagram post.

Another added, “He’s so cute, looks so much like his daddy.”

Fellow mom Hilary Duff had to agree with fans, commenting, “I think he’s your husband twin! Omg !”

