/ Updated / Source: TODAY Contributor By Allison Slater Tate

Do your children make you cry when they demand the green Jell-O — not the green beans — for their Thanksgiving side?

Does your spouse make you turn off your cellphone when your in-laws arrive for the big day?

Are you ready to do the Turkey Leg? To drown your holiday sorrows in your chardonnay-nay?

The Holderness Family of “X-Mas Jammies” fame is back with a mash-up of Adele’s “Hello,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Silento’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae)” that perfectly encapsulates the Thanksgiving holiday experience: waking up at 4:30 AM to baste a turkey and cook a million side dishes ungrateful children won’t eat, boring in-laws, and food fights at the table included.

This time, the photogenic family received help from fans all over the country who submitted videos of themselves dancing along to the beat, most holding their very own glasses of chardonnay.

Warning: It’s tough not to sing along. And as the Holdernesses say, remember to sip responsibly this Thanksgiving.

Editor's note: This was originally published in November 2015, and we love it so much we decided to revisit it.