Watch Kelly Clarkson swoon over Hoda's adorable baby girl

Hoda Kotb's adorable baby daughter, Haley Joy, met pop royalty on Friday, and it was hard to tell who was more excited!

Haley got a big smile and welcome from a smitten Kelly Clarkson as Hoda held her in her arms.

"You are so precious,'' Clarkson cooed while caressing Haley's tiny arm. "Look at those beautiful eyes!"

The two met after a segment for "Uncorked," a new digital series where Hoda and Kathie Lee Gifford answer viewer questions with TODAY producer Donna Farizan.

Adam Miller / TODAY Kelly Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose, met Hoda Kotb and her daughter, Haley Joy, in the cutest impromptu play date ever.

Clarkson had a busy day on TODAY Friday, stopping by our plaza to deliver a soulful performance for the Citi Concert Series, sitting down for a chat about motherhood and more on Facebook Live, and then co-hosting the final hour of the show.

Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, 3, and son, Remington Alexander, 1, helped her out with her hosting duties and melted hearts in their TODAY debut in Studio 1A.

Meeting Haley made Clarkson remember the days not so long ago when her toddlers were still tiny little babies.

"Oh my God, you have more hair than my 3-year-old!" Clarkson joked about Haley.

The gathering turned into an impromptu play date, as River joined her mom in meeting Haley Joy to create a cuteness overload.

The two little girls appeared to be warily feeling each other out at first. Wait, is your mom Hoda Kotb? Is your mom Kelly Clarkson?! That's so cool!

Meeting up with the pop star was the latest exciting moment for Haley, who had a busy summer of surprising her mom for Mother's Day, working on her plank pose, hanging out at the beach, and learning to crawl.

We can't wait to see what adventures are next for Haley!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.