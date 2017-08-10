Watch John Legend's daughter Luna light up when she sees dad on 'Sesame Street'

Among his many talents, it seems John Legend can predict the future!
Though let's admit it: Imagining that one day his daughter Luna would be blown away by seeing daddy hanging out with "Sesame Street" characters is a pretty fair bet.
Back in December 2016, when little Luna (whose mom is Chrissy Teigen) was merely 7 months old, Legend visited the storied educational children's TV show. While he was there he made a special video just for Luna, posting it on Instagram with a prediction:
Well, on Wednesday, it turned out that Legend was completely correct in his assumption — and thanks to a new video posted by Teigen — we got to see exactly how amazed Luna was when she saw her dad with Big Bird, Elmo and a whole host of other "Sesame Street" legends singing directly to her!
It's truly the cutest, and if it doesn't make you smile ... watch it again!
More Dads videos
Ingenious dad creates virtual roller coaster for his 2-year-old daughter
Watch the car-seat carry hack that is blowing parents’ minds
Father who helps children with cancer gets surprise trip to Alaska
Hoda Kotb reveals Haley Joy’s gift to Joel for Father’s Day
Celebrity truly does have some heartwarming perks. Good daddy!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.