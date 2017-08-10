Watch John Legend's daughter Luna light up when she sees dad on 'Sesame Street'

share tweet pin email

Among his many talents, it seems John Legend can predict the future!

Though let's admit it: Imagining that one day his daughter Luna would be blown away by seeing daddy hanging out with "Sesame Street" characters is a pretty fair bet.

Back in December 2016, when little Luna (whose mom is Chrissy Teigen) was merely 7 months old, Legend visited the storied educational children's TV show. While he was there he made a special video just for Luna, posting it on Instagram with a prediction:

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:39pm PST

Well, on Wednesday, it turned out that Legend was completely correct in his assumption — and thanks to a new video posted by Teigen — we got to see exactly how amazed Luna was when she saw her dad with Big Bird, Elmo and a whole host of other "Sesame Street" legends singing directly to her!

When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

It's truly the cutest, and if it doesn't make you smile ... watch it again!

Celebrity truly does have some heartwarming perks. Good daddy!



