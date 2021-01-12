See 2-year-old Crew help 'mama' Joanna Gaines in the kitchen in cute video

Joanna Gaines had a surprise visitor run on set while she was filming her show "Magnolia Table" — her 2-year-old son Crew!

A YouTube clip of an upcoming episode shows Gaines embracing her youngest son and lifting him up on the counter to help her cook.

"Do you wanna help mama cook today? You wanna crack an egg?" she asks. Gaines encourages Crew to count the eggs and the toddler enthusiastically counts to three.

"That's really good," Gaines said.

After helping Crew crack an egg, Gaines asks an assistant for a white towel and wipes Crew's hands clean after he appears to get them a little messy while trying out his skills in the kitchen.

She then asks her son what he was doing that day and whether he knew his sister Ella was upstairs. However, the 2-year-old clearly wanted to spend time with his mother, so Gaines lets her son stay by her side.

They head outside to a garden where they take time to smell the flowers and pick a few, along with some herbs. While Crew is smelling some fresh basil, his father, Chip Gaines, comes outside to explain he's been looking for the toddler.

"Crew, listen. You cannot run off and cook with mama, you have got to stay with me," Gaines tells his son.

However, his mother says her little helper was "doing so good."

While Crew clearly loved spending time with his mom, there also appeared to be a friendly rivalry between his parents to see who was his favorite. When Chip poses the question to his son, Crew quickly replies it's his dad.

"Hey!" Joanna says. "Let's try this again. Who's your favorite: gaga or gama?" Crew this time replies with "mama" which makes Chip look at the camera with a mock serious expression before the clip ends.

Fans were delighted to get a behind-the-scenes look of the Gaineses letting loose at home.

One commented, "How sweet. You all are awesome."

Another added, "Crew is such a sweetie. He's a mini version of Chip and he loves his mamma and gaga both very much!"

We can't help but agree!

For more adorable scenes and delicious cooking, fans can check out "Magnolia Table" on discovery+.